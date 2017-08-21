Badgers ranked 9th in AP Top 25 poll

The Wisconsin Badgers will open the 2017 college football season ranked 9th in the country in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll. The Badgers rank number-10 in the Amway coaches poll, which was released earlier this month.

The last time Wisconsin opened the season as a consensus top-10 team was Bret Bielema’s second season as head coach in 2007.

A total of four Big Ten Teams are ranked in the top 25. Ohio State is ranked number-2, behind top ranked Alabama. Penn State is sixth, followed by Wisconsin at number-9 and Michigan at number-11.

The Badgers finished last season at number-9 in both polls last season after their Cotton Bowl victory over Western Michigan.

The Badgers will open the season Friday, Sept. 1 against Utah State at Camp Randall Stadium. They won’t face Ohio State or Penn State and will host Michigan on Nov. 18 in Madison.