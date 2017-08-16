Bowler girls protects brother during dog attack

An 11-year-old Bowler girl is being praised for protecting her two-year-old brother by putting herself in harm’s way during a dog attack.

Witnesses say the girl and her brother were walking down the street when a pit bull approached. It first bit the girl, then went after her brother. That’s when the girl yelled to divert the dog’s attention. The girl was bitten four times before they were able to get the dog off of her.

Shawano County Sheriff Adam Bieber commended her bravery, saying she likely saved her brother’s life. “If the dog had latched on to her brother, it very likely would have caused severe injury or even death.”

The 11-year-old was treated for her injuries. The dog was already on quarantine for killing another dog earlier in the week. It has not been euthanized by its owner.

WTCH