Brewers cough up late lead, fall to Twins (AUDIO)

The Milwaukee Brewers took advantage of some sloppy play by the Minnesota Twins and took a 4-3 lead into the 7th inning at Target Field. Unfortunately, the Brewers then got sloppy and coughed up the lead, falling 5-4 in their series opener.

In the seventh, Oliver Drake walked leadoff man Eduardo Escobar, who scored when Eddie Rosario’s deep line drive to right was misjudged by Domingo Santana as the tying run scored on Rosario’s double. After Rosario was bunted to third, Drake balked in the go-ahead run and the Twins then held on for the victory.

Brewers starter Brent Suter was removed after just four innings, but lefty Josh Hader struggled with his command. Hader walked three batters in the fifth and hit Jason Castro to lead off the sixth.

Keon Broxton drove in a pair of runs, with a long home run into the second deck in left field in the third and a run scoring double in the fourth.

The loss dropped the Brewers a game and a half behind the Central Division leading Cubs, who won in San Francisco on Monday night.

The Brewers have now scored a total of 26 runs over the last 11 games. They’re 5-6 during that stretch.

Matt Garza (5-5, 3.68) pitches game two of the series for the Brewers tonight. Adalberto Mejia (4-5, 4.30) pitches tonight for Minnesota.

AUDIO: Craig Counsell says it was a tough night offensively :13