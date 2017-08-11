Brewers fall into third place with fifth straight loss (AUDIO)

The Milwaukee Brewers dropped to 9-17 since the All-Star break, falling to the Minnesota Twins 7-2 on Thursday night at Miller Park. The Twins swept the Brewers by winning two in Minneapolis and again taking two more in Milwaukee. The Brewers have lost five straight and dropped into third place in the Central Division, behind the Chicago Cubs and the red hot Cardinals, who have won seven straight.

Zach Davies entered the game with a 0.94 earned run average in the last four games, allowing just three earned runs over a span of 28 2/3 innings. Last night, He made it through 5 2/3 innings but allowed seven runs (six earned) on a career-high 11 hits and took the loss.

Keon Broxton clubbed his 16th home run of the season but it wasn’t nearly enough for the Brewers.

Minnesota shortstop Jorge Polanco entered the series hitting just .217. In four games against the Brewers, Polanco went 10 for 15 with five rbi’s.

The Brewers look to end their losing skid when they open a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park tonight. The Reds have the worst pitching staff in the majors, sporting a 5.22 ERA.

Jimmy Nelson (9-5, 3.24) gets the start for the Brewers. Homer Bailey (3-6, 8.86) goes for Cincinnati.