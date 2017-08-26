Brewers miss chance to gain ground

The Milwaukee Brewers managed just one hit, a second inning Domingo Santana home run, and fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 in their series opener at Dodger Stadium on Friday night.

The Brewers missed a golden opportunity to pick up some ground in both the division and wild card races. Both Chicago and Colorado lost on Friday night as well, so the Brewers remain three games behind the Cubs in the Central Division title chase and 3 1/2 games behind the Rockies in the chase for the final wildcard playoff spot.

Dodger starter Kenta Maeda worked six innings, allowing only Santana’s home run.

AUDIO: Craig Counsell says Kenta Maeda made them struggle :10

Chase Anderson made his second start in his return from an oblique strain and took the loss. He allowed two runs on six hits in five innings pitched.

The Dodgers tied the game 1-1 when Logan Forsythe clubbed a solo home run in the fourth. Yasmani Grandal’s RBI single in the fifth put the Dodgers up for good in the fifth at 2-1. Yasiel Puig added insurance with his 23rd home run of the season, off of Jared Hughes in the sixth.

Zach Davies (14-7, 4.09) pitches game two of the series tonight. The Dodgers will counter with Ross Stripling (3-4, 3.41).