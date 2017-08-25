Coan to start the season as Badgers No. 2

Freshman Jack Coan will start the season next week as the Wisconsin Badgers No. 2 quarterback, backing up redshirt sophomore starter Alex Hornibrook. He beat out Kare Lyles for the job.

Wisconsin Coach Paul Chryst confirmed Coan’s position on ESPN Madison’s “In the Trenches” radio show.

The Sayville, New York native was an early enrollee at UW. He took part in spring practice and opened training camp comfortable and confident.

In high school, Coan passed for 9.787 yards and 128 touchdowns. He rushed for 2,551 yards and 33 touchdowns in four seasons.

Chryst said he expects five or six freshmen to play for the Badgers this season.

The Badgers open their season Friday, Sept. 1 against Utah State at Camp Randall Stadium.