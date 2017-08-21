Eclipse is a hit with viewers

Despite a mostly cloudy sky, thousands of people across Wisconsin were able to view Monday’s solar eclipse. Nine-year-old Kylee Soltow of Marshfield watched the partial eclipse with her brother Caiden. “The moon was like orange,” Kylee said. “It looked like the bloody moon, but brighter,” added Caiden.

Simplicity Credit Union in Marshfield held a viewing party and handed out 250 pairs of eclipse glasses. “It’s kind of like orangeish, reddish color,” said 10-year-old Gabby Gale. “It’s pretty cool.”

While thousand of Wisconsin residents viewed a partial solar eclipse under less than ideal circumstances, many more took a trip to the “totality zone” to see the event. Kolleen Felber from Barron, in northwest Wisconsin, travelled to Lincoln City, Oregon. She says “it was phenomenal.”

“You have this whole big hype and expectation, and it surpassed that,” she said. “Until you’ve experienced something, you can only imagine. Once you’ve experienced something, then it becomes part of you. And it’s something I will keep forever.”

Felber was one of millions of people from around the country traveled to locations where the first total eclipse in the U.S. in 38 years would be visible.

Affiliates WJMC & WDLB contributed