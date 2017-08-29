Former Walker aide loses federal appeal

A federal appeals court has rejected a lawsuit filed by a former aide to Governor Scott Walker.

Cindy Archer, who worked for Walker when he was Milwaukee County Executive, brought the lawsuit in response to the now-closed John Doe investigation. She argued prosecutors overstepped their constitutional authority during the 2011 probe into illegal campaign activity by county employees…during which investigators raided her home.

Archer never faced charges and was eventually granted immunity.

U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelmann ruled threw out the lawsuit in 2016, after finding that prosecutors were immune. The 7th U-S Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that decision.