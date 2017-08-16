Governor Scott Walker says all hate should be denounced (AUDIO)

Governor Scott Walker is joining a growing list of Republicans who say white supremacists should be denounced for their actions in Virginia over the weekend.

During a stop in Green Bay Wednesday morning, the governor was asked by reporters for his response to comments President Trump has made in the wake of protests in Charlottesville, which resulted in the death of a woman who was demonstrating against white nationalists rallying the city. On Tuesday, Trump put blame for the violence on both sides of the demonstrations.

Walker said that he has clearly indicated before that he thinks any white supremacy groups need to “unilaterally dismissed and denounced” by any official across the country. “I categorically denounce them and their actions,” Walker said.

AUDIO: Walker says all hate should be denounced (:23)

When asked whether the president’s response, which was hailed by several prominent white supremacist leaders as showing support for their cause, could hurt Republicans in the 2018 elections, Walker said he does not think that will be the case.

“Denouncing hate should be universal, it should not be something that is partisan in basis,” Walker said.

UPDATE: Appearing in Madison later in the day Wednesday, Walker declined to say whether he thought the president or his remarks were racist. “I’ll let the president and his team speak for him,” Walker said.

Affiliate WTAQ contributed to this report.