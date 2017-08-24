Herd acquire 11 players in expansion draft

The Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, obtained the rights to 11 players in the 2017 NBA G League Expansion Draft. The Herd will hold the rights to the players for two seasons.

The Expansion Draft provides new NBA G League teams, including the Herd, the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario, the Erie BayHawks and the Memphis Hustle, with a Returning Player list for the 2017-18 season. Each 2016-17 NBA G League team was able to protect the rights of up to nine players and could not lose more than two of their unprotected players. The Herd was able to select up to 11 unprotected players.

Following are the complete results of Wisconsin’s 2017 NBA G League Expansion Draft.

Vince Hunter – F – UTEP

Gracin Bakumanya – C – Montverde Academy (HS)

Perry Ellis – F – Kansas

Corey Walden – G – Eastern Kentucky

Josh Davis – F – San Diego State

Michael Dunigan – C – University of Oregon

Jarvis Summers – G – Ole Miss

James Siakam – F – Vanderbilt

Kyle Casey – F – Harvard

Cady Lalanne – C – Massachusetts

Tyler Harvey – G – Eastern Washington