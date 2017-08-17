Home run ball leads Brewers to comeback win (AUDIO)

The Milwaukee Brewers clubbed five home runs to come-from-behind and beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6 at Miller Park on Thursday.

All seven runs came via the home run. Centerfielder Keon Broxton clubbed two of the five home runs, giving him 19 for the season. Neil Walker and Travis Shaw also went yard. Manny Pina added the biggest of them all in the eighth. After the Brewers fell behind in the top half of the inning, Pina clubbed a 2-run, opposite field homer to put the Brewers back in front and eventually pull out the win.

The Brewers fell behind 4-0 with Jimmy Nelson struggling early. But Broxton and Walker clubbed home runs in the bottom half to make it a 4-3 game and the Brewers were right back in it.

Travis Shaw’s 26th home run of the season in the sixth inning pulled the Brewers back to even at 4-4.

The Pirates went up 5-4 in the seventh, but Broxton’s second home run of the game tied the game 5-5.

Adam Frazier’s 8th inning rbi single put the Pirates back on top 6-5 before Pina’s heroics in the bottom of the 8th. Corey Knebel then nailed down his 24th save as the Brewers closed their home stand with four straight wins.

The Brewers have Thursday off and open a three city, nine game road trip in Denver against the Colorado Rockies on Friday night. Matt Garza (6-6, 4.38) pitches the series opener for the Brewers. The Rockies will go with German Marquez (9-5, 4.13).

AUDIO: Keon Broxton on how he felt at the plate :13

AUDIO: Keon Broxton on 5 Brewer home runs :11

AUDIO: Craig Counsell on Manny Pina’s impact this season :14