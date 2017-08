Madison’s Max Hosking shot rounds of 67 and 72 on Wednesday to capture the Wisconsin State Open by one shot over Phillip Johnson of Colgate at North Shore Country Club in Mequon.

Hosking collects the top prize of $10,000 with the win.

The 21-year-old Johnson took a 1-shot lead to the final round but finished with a 74 to fall just short.

Former Badger Garrett Jones had the lead after the first 36 holes but finished two shots back, along with Matthew Bachmann of Sheboygan Falls.