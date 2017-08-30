Kooyenga decides against U.S. Senate run

A Republican state lawmaker says he has decided against a run for U.S. Senate next year.

In a statement, Rep. Dale Kooyenga (R-Brookfield) says the current field of Republican candidate have “impressive backgrounds, convictions and ability to serve Wisconsin and our great country.”

The only declared Republican planning to challenge current Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin next year is former Marine Kevin Nicholson. Republican state Senator Leah Vukmir and Madison businessman Eric Hovde are also considering possible candidacies.

Kooyenga said his decision not to run come after considerable thought and prayer. “It is clear I can best serve our Country and principles by fighting for our Republic at the state level, continuing to serve in the US Army Reserves, working in the private sector and most importantly spending time with my wife and four children,” he said.