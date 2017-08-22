Leavitt: Oshkosh Foundation bankruptcy shouldn’t impact scholarships

The leader of UW-Oshkosh says student scholarships will be honored, in the wake of the decision by the university’s foundation to file for bankruptcy.

Chancellor Andrew Leavitt says that’s something he’s personally overseeing. The foundation declared bankruptcy, after accusations of illegal loan guarantees by two former administrators. Leavitt says endowments and other donations should also be safe, based on previous court cases.

The state justice department says the university illegally backed the foundation’s bank loans on five projects. The UW System’s Board of Regents then sued former chancellor Richard Wells, and administrative services leader Tom Sonnleitner.

Leavitt was a guest on Fresh Take on WHBY Monday morning.

WHBY