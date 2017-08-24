Men killed in officer involved shootings identified

State investigators have released the identity of the person killed in an officer-involved shooting in Kewaunee County. Twenty-two-year-old Tyler Whitmire was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy on Monday night.

Deputies responded to a 911 call along Highway AB, south Highway 29, in the Town of Franklin. The call reportedly stated that a man was threatening a woman and nearby residents with a knife.

One of the deputies fired the shot when Whitmire confronted them. Whitmire was pronounced dead at the scene. The unnamed deputy has been placed on administrative leave. An investigation by the state Division of Criminal Investigation is ongoing.

DCI is also investigating a second officer involved shooting on Monday night, in Columbia County. In that incident, 64-year-old Thomas Selje died at the scene, a residence on Vince Street in the Village of Pardeeville. A Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy encountered gun fire originating from the home, prompting the deputy to fire.

WTAQ & WIBA