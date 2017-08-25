NRA brings ‘Carry Guard Expo’ to Milwaukee

Personal protection is the focus of a National Rifle Association event in Milwaukee this weekend.

The NRA is holding its first ever “Carry Guard Expo,” which the gun rights organization’s Jason Brown says will offer seminars on personal protection, concealed carry, and defense tactics. Brown says it’s less of a gun show, and more about a life style. “It’s everything from the self-defense and personal protection sphere all in one place.”

Brown says the NRA selected Milwaukee for a venue in part because of its proximity to Chicago, where he says residents have a right to look at how to protect themselves. “It’s only 100 miles north of Chicago, a city that clearly has a lot of problem with violent crime…where we think people deserve a fighting chance to defend themselves,” he says.

Anti-violence groups have plans to protest the event, which Brown says is their right. He asks that those choosing to voice their First Amendment rights also respect the Second Amendment rights of those attending the three day expo.

The event at the Wisconsin Center runs through Sunday.