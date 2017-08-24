Offense is quiet in Brewers loss to Giants

When the Brewers don’t hit home runs, they usually struggle to win. They finally got their first long ball of the series, a solo shot by Stephen Vogt in the 9th inning, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 4-2 loss to the Giants in San Francisco.

The Brewers dropped two of three in the series and fell 3 1/2 games behind the division leading Chicago Cubs in the Central. The Brewers are 3-3 on their nine-game road trip and will open a three game series against the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Friday night.

Travis Shaw drove in the Brewers first run in the first with a double. But Shaw would later foul a pitch off of his foot in the ninth inning. Xrays performed after the game were negative and Shaw is listed as day to day.

The Giants snapped a 1-1 tie in the seventh on Jarrett parker’s two-out, check-swing double off of Brewers reliever Jacob Barnes.

Matt Garza allowed a single run in the first inning while pitching out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam. That is all he would allow in five innings.

The Brewers will send Chase Anderson to the mound against the Dodgers in game one of the series on Friday night. Anderson is 7-2 with a 2.83 ERA. The Dodgers will counter with Kenta Maeda (11-5, 3.88).