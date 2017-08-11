Packers open preseason with win over the Eagles

After a sluggish start for the offense, Brett Hundley hit wide receiver Jeff Janis for a 20-yard touchdown and the Green Bay Packers went on to knock off the Philadelphia Eagles 24-9 at Lambeau Field on Thursday.

The score was part of 17 unanswered points in the second quarter. Trevor Davis also took one of his two punt returns back 68 yards for a touchdown, which likely put him in the driver’s seat for the punt return job this season.

A sprained ankle wiped out Hundley’s preseason a year ago, so his start against the Eagles was his first significant playing time since his rookie season two years ago.

Hundley finished 8 of 15 for 90 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Mason Crosby also booted a 39-yard field goal to send the Packers into the locker room at halftime with a 17-6 lead.

Third-string quarterback Joe Callahan entered in the third quarter and completed 10 of 16 passes for 103 yards. Rookie Taysom Hill came on late and threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Michael Clark with nine seconds left to play.

The Eagles only touchdown came in the first quarter when Carson Wentz found rookie Mack Hollins over the middle for a 38-yard touchdown.

Defensively, while the Packers struggled with their tackling, they still forced four Philadelphia turnovers.

Green Bay rookie receiver Malachi Dupre left the game in the second half after a vicious hit from Eagles safety Tre Sullivan. Replay showed some helmet to helmet contact, but no penalty was called. Dupre needed to be carted off the field on a stretcher and was taken to an area hospital for observation. The Packers said after the game that Dupre had movement in all of his extremities and Dupre tweeted overnight that he is OK.

Cornerback Damarious Randall left the game in the first half with a concussion. Safety Kentrell Brice suffered a finger injury and offensive lineman Don Barclay left with an ankle injury. Cornerback Raysean Pringle was being evaluated for a concussion.

Former Badger running back Corey Clement led the Eagles in rushing, gaining 13 yards on seven carries. Jamal Williams had 14 yards on four carries to lead the Packers ground attack.

The Packers aren’t scheduled to practice again until next Tuesday. They won’t play again until a week from Saturday when they face the Washington Redskins in Washington, D.C.

AUDIO: Brett Hundley on his 20 yard TD pass to Jeff Janis :20

AUDIO: Mike McCarthy on the win :21

AUDIO: Mike McCarthy on his teams poor tackling :19