Rettke, Hilley honored by the Big Ten

Wisconsin freshman Dana Rettke was named the Co-Big Ten Conference Player of the Week and Co-Big Ten Freshman of the Week while freshman Sydney Hilley was named the Big Ten Setter of the Week.

Rettke, a 6’8 middle blocker, averaged 5.0 kills, 1.83 blocks and 0.83 digs per set in leading the Badgers to two wins over the weekend. Wisconsin swept Louisville and No. 11 North Carolina in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at the UW Field House.

The 6th ranked Badgers (2-0) take to the road for the first time this season, traveling to Manhattan, Kansas, for the K-State Invitational on Friday and Saturday. The Badgers will face Syracuse (2-2) and Arkansas (3-0) on Friday before taking on host Kansas State (2-1) on Saturday.