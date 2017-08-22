Two dead in separate officer involved shootings

The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department is releasing more information about an officer involved shooting Monday night. Officers were called to the incident on County Highway AB, two miles south of Highway 29 in the Town of Franklin around 8 p.m.

A male suspect is dead, the officer was not hurt. “This did unfold involving more than one residential location as well as areas adjacent to public roadways. So it’s a very dynamic and large scene,” Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski said during a Tuesday press conference. Joski said investigators met with the victim’s family and ask the public to respect their privacy and the process of the investigation.

In Columbia County, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence in Pardeeville and the altercation resulted in the deputy discharging his firearm. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The involved deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of this investigation.

The state Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation is in charge of investigating both incidents.