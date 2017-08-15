Two suicides stopped at Dane County Jail

Deputies at the Dane County Jail thwarted a pair of inmate suicide attempts by two inmates Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Press releases from the Dane County Sheriff said both inmates survived and are now under suicide precautions.

At about 9:45 p.m., deputies saw a 32-year-old inmate in the jail in the City-County Building try to cut off his own airway by using a ligature. Deputies immediately entered the cell block and cut off the ligature. The Madison area man has been an inmate since June.

Deputies stopped a 17-year-old Madison man from killing himself, also in the City-County Building jail. That inmate had also secured a ligature around his neck while standing, and leaned forward in an attempt to restrict his airway. Deputies went in at about 12:15 p.m. and cut the ligature off.