Wisconsin Department of Children and Families now on Twitter

The Wisconsin state agency charged with improving the economic and social well-being of Wisconsin’s children, youth and families is now on Twitter. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) Twitter is aimed at providing timely information about those efforts.

“By providing this additional communication resource, we hope that families will have better knowledge of the services offered by the Department and our partners,” said DCF Secretary Eloise Anderson. “We aim to equip families with tools to assist them in their efforts to achieve self-sufficiency and to help children thrive. Every family faces unique challenges, but by informing families of DCF’s mission and the tools and services available, we hope to put them in the best position to be successful.

The DCF Twitter account (@WisDCF) provides access to important information on Department programs and services, including:

· Child Care · Child Protection · Employment Services · Child Support · Foster Care

Social media should not be used as a channel to report child abuse and neglect. To learn more about the signs of abuse and how to report, visit the agency website.