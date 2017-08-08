Wisconsin Herd hire head coach

The Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, named Jordan Brady as the team’s first head coach. Brady brings substantial NBA minor league experience as a former player and assistant coach with multiple organizations.

“The Wisconsin Herd is an important component in building a championship-caliber team in Milwaukee, and Jordan brings the grit, leadership and vision necessary to spark that process in Oshkosh,” said Wisconsin Herd General Manager Dave Dean. “Jordan has the right experience and tools to develop young talent and build the foundation for a successful NBA G League team. We are excited to have him at the helm for the Herd in our inaugural season.”

The 34-year-old Brady, spent the 2016-17 season as an assistant coach for the Salt Lake City Stars, the NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz. He was previously an assistant coach with the Idaho Stampede (2015-16), where he was retained by the organization to assist with relocating the team to Salt Lake City in 2016.