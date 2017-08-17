Young receivers making their case in Packers training camp (AUDIO)

Every single day in Green Bay Packers training camp, a young receiver stands out, trying to make the regular season 53-man roster, or at the very least, the team’s practice squad.

Last year, undrafted rookie Geronimo Allison out of Illinois, was that player. Allison made the teams practice squad and eventually signed to the 53-man roster in week eight.

In this training camp, the list of young and promising receivers is long. DeAngelo Yancey, Michael Clark, Malachi DuPre, Montay Crockett and Max McCaffrey are all looking to win spots somewhere along the line, battling incumbents like Trevor Davis and Jeff Janis.

McCaffrey spent time on the Packers practice squad last season and was actually signed to the active roster for the playoff loss at Atlanta. His brother Christian was a first round draft pick by Carolina and his father Ed played for 13 years with the Giants, 49ers and Denver Broncos.

McCaffrey has been steady in training camp but he knows there’s no one way to make it in the NFL.

AUDIO: Max McCaffrey on what it takes to make it in the NFL :11

McCaffrey said he leaned on veteran Davante Adams during the offseason to help him learn the Packers system.

AUDIO: Max McCaffrey on getting help from fellow receiver Davante Adams :18

The challenges are many, but the Packers have always been willing to keep an occasional undrafted player on their roster. One thing McCaffrey won’t do is spent time counting reps or worry about his place on the depth chart.

AUDIO: Max McCaffrey on not worrying about things out of his control :10

McCaffrey’s next chance comes Saturday night when the Packers face the Washington Redskins in Washington D.C.