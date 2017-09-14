Anderson helps Brewers on short rest

Pitching on three days rest, Milwaukee pitcher Chase Anderson worked 5 1/3 innings to help the Brewers knock off the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-2 in the series finale at Miller Park.

Anderson allowed both runs on seven hits with a walk and a pair of strikeouts to pick up his 10th win (10-3) of the season. Eric Thames also homered to key a four-run third inning. Rookie Brett Phillips got a start in center field and drove in three runs. He also threw a runner out at the plate in the fourth inning.

Andrew McCutchen gave the Pirates an early 1-0 lead with his 25th home run of the season and the 200th of his career. The Brewers tied it in the bottom of the first on a Hernan Perez single.

The Brewers played without right fielder Domingo Santana, who is dealing with right trapezius tightness. Ryan Braun was also given the day off in left.

The Cubs won their game against the Mets, which means the Brewers remain 2 1/2 games off the Central Division lead. But St. Louis lost to Cincinnati, meaning the Brewers moved back in front of the Cardinals and into second place in the Central.

The Brewers have the day off on Thursday and will open a three-game series against the Miami Marlins on Friday. That series was supposed to be played in Miami, but Hurricane Irma cleanup forced Major League Baseball to switch the location to Miller Park.

The Brewers haven’t named a starter yet for Friday’s series opener, but according to reports, right-hander Aaron Wilkerson will be recalled from Class AAA Colorado Springs in time for the game. It would appear that Wilkerson will make his major league debut and start that game, although the Brewers haven’t made anything official yet.

AUDIO: Chase Anderson on pitching on 3-days rest :19

AUDIO: Craig Counsell on Chase Anderson :19