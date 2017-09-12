Brewers announce 2018 schedule

The Milwaukee Brewers will open the 2018 regular-season on the road for the first time since 2011. They’ll start March 29 with a three game series against the Padres in San Diego.

Following the three in San Diego and an off day on Sunday, the Brewers will return to Miller Park to play their home opener on Monday, April 2 against the St. Louis Cardinals (1:10 p.m.). The opening homestand features three games against the Cardinals followed by a four-game set against the Chicago Cubs (April 5-8).

The interleague schedule features games against teams in the American League Central Division, including home-and-away series with Cleveland, Kansas City and Minnesota. The Brewers will face the White Sox for three games (June 1-3) in Chicago and host the Detroit Tigers for three (September 28-30) to close out the regular season.

The team’s longest homestand is a 10-game stretch against the Diamondbacks (May 21-23), Mets (May 24-27) and Cardinals (May 28-30). The longest trip of the season precedes the season-long homestand, a 10-game, 11-day road trip to Colorado (May 10-13), Arizona (May 14-16) and Minnesota (May 18-20).

The Brewers will play at home on Father’s Day (June 17 vs. Phillies) and the Fourth of July features a home tilt against the Minnesota Twins. The team will host a Labor Day matinee matchup against the Cubs on September 3.