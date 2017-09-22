Brewers cough up late lead and fall to the Cubs

For the second straight game, the Milwaukee Brewers let a late lead get away, resulting in 5-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs in 10 innings.

With emergency closer Jeremy Jeffress on in the ninth, trying to protect a 3-2 lead, Ian Happ rolled a ground ball to first and beat Jeffress to the bag for an infield hit. He eventually scored on Javier Baez’ base hit to tie the game 3-3.

The Brewers loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth with one out. The Cubs went to a five-man infield and closer Wade Davis struck out Domingo Santana. With two outs and the Cubs defense back to normal, Orlando Arcia then grounded out to Davis and the game went to extra innings.

In the tenth, Kris Bryant clubbed a two-run home run to deep right center field and Davis held off the Brewers in the bottom half to pull out the victory.

The loss dropped the Brewers 4 1/2 games behind the Cubs in the National League Central with nine games left to play in the regular season. The Brewers still trail Colorado by one-game for the final wild card spot in the National League. The Rockies were blanked by the San Diego Padres 3-0. But the St. Louis Cardinals are also in the wild card mix. They’re just 1 1/2 games behind the Rockies and a half-game behind the Brewers.

Santana, clubbed his 28th home run of the season earlier in the game, off of Cubs starter Jake Arrieta. Arrieta was making his first start in three weeks after suffering a hamstring strain.

The Brewers entered the game without all of its bullpen available. The team’s top two late inning relievers, Anthony Swarzak and Corey Knebel pitched in all three games in Pittsburgh, making them off limits.

The Brewers went with Jacob Barnes and Jeffress to protect the lead. Jeffress got a ground ball from Baez in the ninth, but it found a hole.

Game two of the series is tonight. John Lackey (11-11, 4.62) pitches for the Cubs. Brandon Woodruff (2-2, 3.28) goes for the Brewers.

