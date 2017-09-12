Brewers hit road bump in loss to Pirates

After outscoring the Chicago Cubs 20-3 over the weekend, the Milwaukee Brewers managed just three hits on Monday night and fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-0 in the series opener at Miller Park.

Pirates left-hander Steven Brault entered the game with a 5.79 ERA but held the Brewers to a hit and a walk in six solid innings. Brault also singled, doubled and drove in a pair of runs.

The Brewers didn’t reach base on Brault until the fourth inning, when Ryan Braun walked. Jesus Aguilar gave the Brewers their first hit in the fifth.

Brandon Woodruff (1-2) took the loss for the Brewers. He pitched five innings, surrendering six of the seven runs on 7 hits, including a pair of home runs.

Andrew McCutchen clubbed his 24th home run, a two run shot in the first. Starling Marte added a two-run shot in the fifth, his 6th of the season. Jordy Mercer also clubbed his 14th of the season in the 8th inning, off of Jacob Barnes.

Brent Suter (2-2, 3.55) gets the start in game two of the series for the Brewers on Tuesday night. Gerrit Cole (11-9, 3.93) gets the start for the Pirates. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.