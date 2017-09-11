Brewers sweep Cubs, climb back in Central Division race

The Milwaukee Brewers capped off a three-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs with a 3-1 victory on Sunday at Wrigley Field. It’s the Brewers first three-game sweep of the Cubs at Wrigley Field since May of 2002.

Travis Shaw broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth when he clubbed a two-run home run, his 29th of the season. Zach Davies pitched seven innings, allowing one run and seven hits to win his league leading 17th game of the season. Davies struck out six and walked only one.

The Brewers starting pitching was dominant in the series. They held the Cubs to three runs in the series as Chicago was outscored 20-3.

Anthony Swarzak and Corey Knebel worked the final two innings with Knebel notching his 18th straight save and 34th overall.

The Brewers are tied with the St. Louis Cardinals for second place in the Central Division. two games behind the Cubs. They’re also three games behind the Colorado Rockies for the final wildcard spot in the National League.

The Brewers went 6-3 against the Cubs at Wrigley Field this season, winning the last four games. The two teams still have two more to play in Milwaukee.

The Brewers open a three-game series against the Pirates at Miller Park tonight. Milwaukee sends rookie right hander Brandon Woodruff (1-1, 1.52) to the mound against Pirates lefty Steven Brault (0-0, 5.79).

The Cubs are off today, so a win by the Brewers would pull them to within 1 1/2 games in the Central Division race.