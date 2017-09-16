Brewers use the long ball to knock off the Marlins (AUDIO)

The Milwaukee Brewers clubbed four home runs, including three in their eight run 8th inning to knock off the Miami Marlins 10-2 at Miller Park.

The Brewers played the visitors role in their own ball park. Eric Thames snapped a 2-2 tie in the 8th with a solo home run, his third in three games. Neil Walker later followed with a grand slam and eventually, Domingo Santana clubbed a three run home run in the big 8th.

Jeremy Jeffress made his first career start for the Brewers and breezed through the first inning. But he surrendered two runs in the second to tie the game 2-2. The Brewers had jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Stephen Vogt’s home run in the top of the second.

After Jeffress, Brewers manager Craig Counsell would use seven more pitchers to close out the victory.

The Brewers kept pace with the division leading Chicago Cubs, who knocked off St. Louis 8-2 earlier in the day in Chicago. The Brewers remain 3 games behind the Cubs.

The Brewers had 19,369 fans show up for what was supposed to be a road game. Game two of the series is tonight at Miller Park (6:10 p.m.). Zach Davies (17-8, 3.67) faces Adam Conley (6-7, 5.23) in the pitching matchup.

AUDIO: Neil Walker on the Brewers three home runs in the 8th inning :21