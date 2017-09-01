Brewers will play meaningful baseball in September

The Milwaukee Brewers wrapped up the month of August with a 6-3 win over the Washington Nationals at Miller Park on Thursday.

Zach Davies pitched seven strong innings to pick up his 16th win of the season, tying Arizona’s Zach Greinke for the major-league lead.

Jonathan Villar had three hits, including a two run home run in the fifth, giving the Brewers a 5-2 lead at the time. The long ball came from the right side of the plate, just his second of the season.

The Brewers go to Gio Gonzalez, who had a 0.79 ERA over his last five starts. He left after six innings, having allowed 5 runs on 8 hits. It was the most runs he has allowed since May 8 against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

Jimmy Nelson (10-6, 3.75) pitches game two of the series for the Brewers tonight. Washington counters with Tanner Roark (11-8, 4.63).

Matt Garza

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Thursday that right-handed starter Matt Garza will not make his next scheduled start on Sunday against the Nationals. The Brewers didn’t announce a replacement at this point, but lefty Brent Suter would appear to be a strong candidate after he made a rehab start for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers this week.

AUDIO: Zach Davies on being in the playoff picture :13

AUDIO: Craig Counsell on playing meaningful games in September :12