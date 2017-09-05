Bulaga still sidelined by ankle injury

The Green Bay Packers returned to the practice field on Monday and will take Tuesday off. The players returned from their weekend off in pretty good shape.

The only previously injured player that didn’t practice was right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who is still recovering from a sprained right ankle. Coach Mike McCarthy did say last week that he didn’t have any major concern regarding Bulaga’s availability for the season opener against Seattle this Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Rookie defensive tackle Montravius Adams returned for the first time since undergoing foot surgery the first week of training camp. Adams took part in individual drills but not team drills and it’s expected to be weeks before he’s ready to play in a game.

Also back on the practice field Monday were linebackers Nick Perry and Clay Matthews, offensive lineman Lucas Patrick and safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.