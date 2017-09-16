Bulaga’s status for Sunday is still in question

After missing two days with the flu, Bryan Bulaga returned to work on Friday for the Green Bay Packers as they continue to prepare for Sunday nights game against the Atlanta Falcons at new Mercedes Benz Stadium.

The flu is now behind Bulaga, but his sore right ankle remains. Bulaga didn’t have full practices this week to determine just where he is with his ankle. He’s in jeopardy of missing his second straight game after sitting out the opener against Seattle as well.

Bulaga was listed as questionable on the teams injury report on Friday. So was left tackle David Bakhtiari, who is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Backup tackle Jason Spriggs has been ruled out of Sunday’s game (hamstring) and outside linebacker Ahmad Brooks is doubtful (concussion protocol).