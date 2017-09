A 27-year-old Green Bay man accused in a double murder has been deemed mentally competent to stand trial. Jacob Cayer is charged with killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother at a Hobart home in June 2016.

Cayer previously entered an insanity plea, meaning he should not be held criminally responsible for the alleged attacks. No trial date has been set.

He’s been given time to find a new attorney and is due back in court October 13.

WTAQ