Charges filed in Madison house explosion

Investigators say last week’s house explosion in Madison was deliberately done to cover up a homicide.

The allegations against the 59-year-old homeowner were made during a Sunday press conference. “Steven Pirus killed his wife, and then attempted to cover it up,” said police chief Mike Koval.

Pirus is accused of blowing up the home he shared with 50-year-old Lee Anne Pirus.

Koval said Lee Anne Pirus had been dead “for weeks if not months,” prior to last Wednesday’s explosion. Fire chief Steven Davis said investigators believe the blast was triggered by natural gas after Pirus tampered with the line into the home.

Pirus faces felony charges of first degree intentional homicide, reckless endangerment and arson. Koval said it’s too early to speculate on a motive for the murder.