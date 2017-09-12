Clayton police chief charged with sexual assault

The police chief in the Polk County village of Clayton has been charged with sexual assault. According to media reports, Clayton Police Chief Grant Pickard, has been charged in Polk County Circuit Court with multiple counts, including Felony Misconduct in Office/Excess Authority and 2 counts of Misdemeanor 4th degree sexual assault.

Pickard appeared in Polk County Circuit Court last week and was placed him on a $10,000 cash bond with conditions that he is not allowed to have any contact with the Clayton Police Department.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Pickard, the victim in the case is the police chief’s female subordinate officer who alleges that in the summer of 2016, Pickard sexually assaulted her at her house while they were both intoxicated, and that Pickard has continued to subject her to unwanted sexual contact since that incident.

WJMC