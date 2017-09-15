Closing arguments set for ‘Slenderman’ trial

Closing arguments in the “Slenderman” trial in Waukesha County are set for Friday morning, with the case then expected to go to the jury.

On Thursday, the defense and prosecutors rested in the trial of Anissa Weier. Both sides asked for a directed verdict — letting the judge decide — but Judge Michael Bohren ruled the case will be decided by the jury.

Jurors will need to determine if the 15-year-old Weier was insane at the time she helped a friend stab a classmate in 2014, in allegiance to the fictional Slenderman character. The verdict will decide whether Weier will got to a mental hospital or a prison.

Weier’s attorney said she was suffering from a mental illness at the time of the stabbing at a Waukesha park, and should not be found criminally responsible. The prosecutor said Weier and co-defendant Morgan Geyser knew what they were doing was wrong.