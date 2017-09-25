Cubs blank Brewers, all but eliminate division title hopes

Lefty Jose Quintana did a number on the Milwaukee Brewers and their Central Division title hopes on Sunday. Quintana went the distance, allowing just three hits to lead the Chicago Cubs to a 5-0 win over the Brewers at Miller Park. The Cubs took three of four games in the series, moving 5 1/2 games in front of the Brewers. Their magic number to clinch the NL Central is down to two games.

The Brewers are also two games behind Colorado in the chase for the final National League wild card spot. St. Louis is 2 1/2 games behind the Rockies in the wild card race.

Chase Anderson (11-4) took the loss, allowing three runs on seven hits with a walk while striking out eight. The loss ended a personal four game winning streak.

Quintana (11-11) finished off his 116 pitch outing with 10 strikeouts.

The Brewers up and down offense managed just 11 runs in the four game series. Now they will need some help as they attempt to overtake the Rockies for the final wild card spot.

The Brewers are off on Monday, then open a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park on Tuesday night. After three games with the Reds, the Brewers will close the regular season in St. Louis against the Cardinals.

AUDIO: Craig Counsell said this was like a playoff series :13

AUDIO: Craig Counsell said they didn’t get many good pitches to hit :13