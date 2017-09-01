DOT suspends major highway work for Labor Day weekend

Motorists won’t have to contend with work in construction zones around Wisconsin on this Labor Day weekend. The state Department of Transportation said that while drivers could still encounter some lane restrictions and traffic delays in work zones, travel disruptions should be kept to a minimum.

Work will be suspended until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, September 5. Peak travel periods on Wisconsin highways are expected to be between noon and 8 p.m. on Friday and Monday.

DOT Safety Director Dave Pabst reminds drivers to obey speed limits, buckle up and not drive impaired or distracted. “Last year a total of 6 people lost their lives than weekend, and we don’t want that to be repeated,” he said.

The state’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” initiative runs through Labor Day. For updated road construction, incident locations and areas where delays are happening, call the DOT at 511, or go online to 511wi.gov.