Electric cooperative crews to help restore power in Florida

Members of the Wisconsin National Guard aren’t the only ones from the state answering the call for help in Florida following the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

President and CEO of the Wisconsin Electrical Cooperative Association Steve Freese says a total of 47 individuals from 18 of Wisconsin’s electric coops met in Janesville Monday morning to travel together to Clay Electric, west of Jacksonville where 75 percent of customers in 14 counties are without power.

Included in the group are two journeyman lineman from the Rock Energy Cooperative in Janesville – Justin Busfield of Janesville and Brent Labui of Machesney Park, Illinois.

The group, which includes 42 vehicles will work for weeks restoring power to 170,000 customers.

WCLO