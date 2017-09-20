Flynn says weapons used in fatal shootout not uncommon

Milwaukee police chief Ed Flynn says a wild shoot-out caught on surveillance video early Sunday is not that uncommon. It shows several men shooting at each other with semi-automatic rifles. Flynn says his officers face this kind of firepower almost every day.

“We’ve got an extremely heavily armed criminal population in Milwaukee, and they’ve got no reluctance to use those weapons,” Flynn said. A bystander was killed in the crossfire Sunday.

Flynn said a suspect hasn’t been arrested, but police know who they’re looking for. “Fortunately I think we’re going to be able to bring to justice, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to stop seeing this weaponry.”