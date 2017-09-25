Fond du Lac police investigate homicide

Police are investigating the death of a 30-year-old Fond du Lac man.

The body of Logan C. Foster was found in a vacant parking lot Saturday morning. Someone walking in the area spotted the body in the gravel lot across from the Press Box Tavern.

Fond du Lac Assistant Police Chief Steve Klein says, at this point, they are not talking about the cause of death, but it is being investigated as a murder. Foster had been at the Press Box Friday night. Klein says whatever led up to Foster’s death occurred in the early morning hours Saturday in that parking lot.

If it is a shooting death, it would be the first in the city since State Trooper Trevor Casper was killed during a fatal shootout with a bank robbery and murder suspect in March of 2015.

KFIZ