High school principal on leave over alleged bomb threat

The principal of Assumption High School in Wisconsin Rapids has been placed on administrative leave, after allegedly made a bomb threat to a software company after becoming frustrated with their technical support.

The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department says they received a call on Wednesday from Pearson Educational Company claiming that 67-year-old Paul Klinkhammer made a statement about bombing the company.

No criminal charges have been filed against Klinkhammer as of yet, but police are recommending he be charged. He has not yet been arrested because of the incident either.

WSAU