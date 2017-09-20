‘Jayden K Smith’ doesn’t want to be your Facebook friend

You should ignore the Jayden K Smith Facebook hoax. Well-meaning users have warning their friends not to accept a request from Jayden K Smith, but the message itself is the hoax. If you recieved it, “you’re not on a list of potential, gullible people, because your friend was gullible enough to share this,” said Madison College Marketing Professor Steve Noll.

Noll says you might want to check your Facebook password and security settings. And if that name sounds familiar, “this is a known scam, and it’s been around for years,” he said. “Even using the name ‘Jayden K. Smith’ is not a new name. This name pops up periodically.”

Noll says Facebook posts asking you to copy and paste to your staus in support a cause, like cancer or suicide prevention, are also scams fishing for gullible users.