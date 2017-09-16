Nelson to undergo surgery on Tuesday

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jimmy Nelson will undergo surgery on his injured right shoulder on Tuesday in Los Angeles. He won’t know until after the procedure just what his recovery time will be.

Nelson suffered an anterior labrum tear and rotator cuff strain Sept. 8 in Chicago while diving back into first base.

Orthopedic surgeon Neal ElAttrache of the Kerlan-Jobe Clinic will perform the surgery.

Nelson was having his best season, going 12-6 with a 3.49 ERA in 29 starts before the injury. He had registered 199 strikeouts in 175 1/3 innings.