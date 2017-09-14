Packers have tackle concerns

The Green Bay Packers are heading into Sunday’s showdown with the Atlanta Falcons with some health issues at offensive tackle.

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who missed the opener last week with a sprained right ankle, was sent home with an illness on Wednesday. Not known is whether or not Bulaga would have practiced had he not been ill. If Bulaga isn’t ready to play on Sunday, Kyle Murphy will make his second straight start in his place.

Starting left tackle David Bakhtiari was listed as a limited participant in practice because of a hamstring injury. His backup on the left side, Jason Spriggs suffered a hamstring injury against Seattle and Mike McCarthy said Spriggs would miss at least a couple of weeks.

The Packers signed Adam Pankey from the practice squad this week to add some depth.

Gunter signs with Carolina

It didn’t take LaDarius Gunter long to find another team after the Packers released him on Tuesday. Gunter was claimed off waivers by the Carolina Panthers.

Gunter finished last season as the Packers top corner and led all corners in total snaps.

Gunter was active against Seattle but played just two snaps.