Packers put the wraps on the preseason with 24-10 win over the Rams

The Green Bay Packers wrapped up exhibition play with a 24-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night at Lambeau Field.

Brett Hundley played the entire first half at quarterback, completing 11 of 21 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown. He also added a 13-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and finished with a quarterback rating of 81.2.

In four preseason games, Hundley completed 48 of 76 for 482 yards, three touchdowns and one interception with two rushing touchdowns.

After a first half of mostly passing, the Packers emphasized the running game in the second half. Aaron Jones led the way with 48 yards on eight carries. Jamaal Williams had 31 yards on 11 carries ad Devante Mays had 18 yards on six carries.

The Packers didn’t dress 28 players for the game. Some are recovering from injuries but the majority were starters that were being held out until the regular season opener against Seattle a week from Sunday.

Rookie quarterback Taysom Hill entered in the third quarter and tossed a 25-yard touchdown pass to tight end Aaron Peck. Hill surpassed Joe Callahan during the last couple of weeks and would appear to have the inside track for the third quarterback job, if the Packers decide to keep three. There’s a good chance the Packers will attempt to create a spot for their third quarterback on the practice squad.

Hill shined in the preseason. In seven preseason drives, the Packers scored four times and produced 24 points. Hill finished 4 of 4 for 31 yards and a touchdown on Thursday night. He also had two carries for 19 yards.

The Packers now must trim their roster to 53 players by Saturday afternoon and then form their practice squad by the end of the weekend.

AUDIO: Taysom Hill asked what his pitch would be to stick in Green Bay :22

AUDIO: Hill on the next 36 hours :09