The Milwaukee Bucks announced the signing of veteran free-agent Brandon Rush to a training camp contract on Tuesday.

The 6’6 Rush was the 13th overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft. He’s averaged 6.8 points and 2.9 rebounds over nine NBA seasons.

Rush won a NBA title with the Golden State Warriors in the 2014-’15 season and spent last year with Minnesota. He appeared in 47 games (33 starts) with the Timberwolves, averaging 4.2 points and 2.1 rebounds in 21.9 minutes per game.