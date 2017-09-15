Senate opens debate on Wisconsin budget

Debate on Wisconsin’s delayed state budget is now underway in the Senate, with Republicans saying they have the votes needed to pass $76 billion spending plan.

Lawmakers came to the floor Friday afternoon following a three-hour recess. The delay was the result of leaders trying convince enough GOP members to vote for the plan, which is more than two months overdue.

Republicans have a 20 seat majority in the chamber and only need 17 votes to pass the bill, but four senators remained opposed to the plan on Friday morning. It remains unclear how many have decided to back the plan now, following closed-door meetings.

Minority Democrats have introduced 16 amendments. Debate on the bill is expected to run into the evening hours.