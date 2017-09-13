State Assembly prepares to vote on budget

Members of the Assembly will take up Wisconsin’s overdue state budget today.

More than two months after it was supposed to have been signed into law, the Assembly will be the first of the two Legislative chambers to act on the $76 billion biennial spending plan. The vote follows months of internal debate among Republicans on transportation, schools, and tax cuts.

Lawmakers are set to begin debating the biennial budget at noon Wednesday, with a vote expected to come sometime before midnight. With a 64 seat majority in the chamber, it’s expected to easily pass, which would then send the bill to the Senate.